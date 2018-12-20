Duke Vs. Texas Tech Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (9-1) and 12th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) will square off Thursday in a battle of two powerhouse programs.

The star-studded Blue Devils enter Thursday’s contest riding a five-game win streak, with their lone loss of the season coming at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Texas Tech has yet to drop a game this campaign but will face their biggest test of the young season Thursday.

Here’s how and when to watch Duke vs. Texas Tech:

Start Time: Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images