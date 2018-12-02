The Wait Is Over: Tom Brady Finally Reaches 1,000 Career Rushing Yards

FOXBORO, MASS. — At long last, Tom Brady has done it.

The New England Patriots quarterback has been just a few yards shy of 1,000 career rushing yards for what feels like forever. But in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, Brady finally reached the seemingly unreachable.

Facing a 3rd-and-three, the 41-year-old stepped up to avoid a blitz and took off “running.” By the end of the play, Brady was the newest member of the NFL’s 1,000 rushing yards club.

Watch Brady make history in the video below:

The Patriots and FOX Sports celebrated the achievement with these tongue-in-cheek tweets:

Tom Brady has reached 1,000 career rush yards in his 265th career game 🤣 He is the oldest player to reach this milestone (41yrs). pic.twitter.com/fbX0fIL1eA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 2, 2018

Another day, another record for TB12. 😉 pic.twitter.com/rpayxHOAlO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 2, 2018

With that out of the way, Patriots fans hopefully can get back to living their lives.

Unless, of course, Brady takes a knee at the end of Sundays game, in which case all hell will break loose.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images