The Wait Is Over: Tom Brady Finally Reaches 1,000 Career Rushing Yards

FOXBORO, MASS. — At long last, Tom Brady has done it.
The New England Patriots quarterback has been just a few yards shy of 1,000 career rushing yards for what feels like forever. But in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, Brady finally reached the seemingly unreachable.
Facing a 3rd-and-three, the 41-year-old stepped up to avoid a blitz and took off “running.” By the end of the play, Brady was the newest member of the NFL’s 1,000 rushing yards club.
Watch Brady make history in the video below:
The Patriots and FOX Sports celebrated the achievement with these tongue-in-cheek tweets:
With that out of the way, Patriots fans hopefully can get back to living their lives.
Unless, of course, Brady takes a knee at the end of Sundays game, in which case all hell will break loose.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP