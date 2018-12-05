This Crazy Stat Inspires Confidence In Patriots’ Super Bowl Hopes

Writing the New England Patriots off in the Super Bowl LIII conversation now seems totally foolish.

After starting the season 1-2, the Patriots have won eight of their last nine and are poised for yet another deep postseason run.

It will be quite the fight for AFC supremacy, though, as no team in the conference has separated itself as the clear-cut favorite to play on the first Sunday in February. But by looking at the stat below, it’s safe to say the Patriots’ chances are as good as any other AFC team.

Tom Brady vs AFC Contending QBs This is crazy! pic.twitter.com/sHfHeyrWtZ — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) December 4, 2018

You can’t, of course, put too much weight in the graphic, as all stats are thrown out the window once the postseason rolls around. But it’s worth noting the Patriots haven’t suffered a pre-Super Bowl playoff loss to an active quarterback since Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in the 2013 AFC Championship Game.

The past ultimately is the past, however, and the Patriots will need to bring their A-game regardless of who they square off with in January.

