This Has To Be The Most Mind-Blowing Patriots Stat Of All Time, Right?

These days, it’s hard to find a New England Patriots stat that surprises you.
We said “hard” — not “impossible.”
During Sunday’s broadcast of the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills, CBS ran a graphic saying the Patriots are 92-1 in the regular season when leading at halftime at Gillette Stadium with Tom Brady at quarterback. But that stat can’t be right, can it?
Well, take a look at this chart posted by Boston Sports Info:
As you can see, the lone loss came in the 2017 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Had the Patriots not imploded in the second half, they’d be a perfect 93-0.
Simply ridiculous.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
