This Has To Be The Most Mind-Blowing Patriots Stat Of All Time, Right?

These days, it’s hard to find a New England Patriots stat that surprises you.

We said “hard” — not “impossible.”

During Sunday’s broadcast of the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills, CBS ran a graphic saying the Patriots are 92-1 in the regular season when leading at halftime at Gillette Stadium with Tom Brady at quarterback. But that stat can’t be right, can it?

Well, take a look at this chart posted by Boston Sports Info:

New England Patriots are a mind blowing (92-1, .989), with Tom Brady as the starting QB, in the regular season, at home, when they are leading at halftime Total home games w/Brady – 131

Total home games leading at halftime w/Brady – 93 details pic.twitter.com/0GIvQ9kyY6 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 23, 2018

As you can see, the lone loss came in the 2017 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Had the Patriots not imploded in the second half, they’d be a perfect 93-0.

Simply ridiculous.

