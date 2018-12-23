New England Patriots

This Has To Be The Most Mind-Blowing Patriots Stat Of All Time, Right?

by on Sun, Dec 23, 2018 at 3:00PM

These days, it’s hard to find a New England Patriots stat that surprises you.

We said “hard” — not “impossible.”

During Sunday’s broadcast of the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills, CBS ran a graphic saying the Patriots are 92-1 in the regular season when leading at halftime at Gillette Stadium with Tom Brady at quarterback. But that stat can’t be right, can it?

Well, take a look at this chart posted by Boston Sports Info:

As you can see, the lone loss came in the 2017 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Had the Patriots not imploded in the second half, they’d be a perfect 93-0.

Simply ridiculous.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties