Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Enter NFL Record Book In Win Vs. Bills

Add another bullet point to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s impressive résumé.

While 2018 hasn’t been the typical Patriots season, New England still managed to clinch yet another AFC East title Sunday, its 10th in a row, via a 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills.

With their 10th straight division crown in hand, the Patriots made history by becoming the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons.

The New England Patriots (2009-2018) today became the first team in NFL history to advance to the playoffs in 10 straight seasons. Previously the Cowboys (1975-1983) and Colts (2002-2010) each went to the playoffs in nine straight years. Another Brady/Belichick record. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 24, 2018

Coming into Sunday, all the talk surrounding the Patriots had centered on the negative: Josh Gordon’s suspension, back-to-back December losses and the possibility of Brady playing on one leg.

But when the final horn sounded Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots once again were AFC East champions and in the driver’s seat for a first-round playoff bye. Brady didn’t do much to quell whispers of a knee injury with his subpar performance, but at the end of the day, he found himself and the Patriots holding yet another NFL record.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images