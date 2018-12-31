Tom Brady Cracks Joke About Making Bad Throw Vs. Jets In Instagram Story

Tom Brady isn’t afraid to laugh at himself a little bit.

The New England Patriots quarterback guided his team to a 38-3 shellacking of the New York Jets in Sunday’s regular season finale, but the offensive outburst doesn’t mean everything was perfect.

In the second quarter, Brady had Chris Hogan wide open in the end zone, but he overthrew him quite a bit, squatting down in frustration after the errant pass.

On Sunday night, Brady updated his Instagram story with a few photos from the game complete with captions. The last one he posted was of him crouching after the Hogan overthrow, with a pretty appropriate reaction.

(You can check out the photos here)

Brady has a couple weeks to regroup, as the Patriots have a first-round bye in the playoffs and won’t play again until Jan. 13.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images