Tom Brady Cuts Off Pregame Sideline Trot; Sign Of Serious Knee Injury?

FOXBORO, MASS. — New England Patriots fans are used to seeing Tom Brady jog down the sidelines during warmups. The 41-year-old quarterback typically makes it to the end zone before pumping his fist in excitement, either to excite Patriots fans or incite opposing fans.

Well, Brady broke that tradition before Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Roughly a half hour before kickoff, Brady slowly trotted down the Gillette Stadium sidelines only to stop near midfield and begin throwing warmup passes. His pregame stroll was similarly abbreviated before last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

(You can click here to watch video of Brady’s abbreviated trot, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.)

Now, it’s entirely possible that this means nothing, and Brady simply didn’t feel like jogging the length of the field.

However, Brady has appeared on the team’s injury report with a knee ailment multiple times this season, and his iffy pocket play in recent weeks has led many to speculate the injury is more severe than the team has led on. Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Wednesday and suggested that Brady might be dealing with a partially torn MCL.

Giaridi refused to say he was “reporting” the injury, but he nevertheless came across as someone who had inside knowledge.

Brady did not appear on the Patriots’ injury report in advance of Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

