Tom Brady Discusses Health Of Knee Amid Whispers Of MCL Injury

Ever since Tom Brady popped up on the New England Patriots’ injury report with a knee ailment, speculation that the quarterback might be dealing with something more serious than the team is letting on has run rampant.

Last week, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi posited that he believed Brady is playing through a partially torn MCL, but made sure to note he wasn’t reporting it but rather was just stating his belief.

The 41-year-old quarterback didn’t do much to quiet the whispers with his subpar performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, but stated he wasn’t injured after the game. Brady then refused to go into specifics about a potential injury in a weekly interview with WEEI on Monday.

Brady once again was asked about his knee in his weekly radio appearance on Westwood One with Jim Gray and he did his best to put Patriots fans’ nerves at ease.

“I’m feeling really good, Jim,” Brady told Gray on Monday. “It’s been 15 weeks of football and there’s always bumps and bruises you deal with, but I’m feeling great for this time of year. I’ll take it every year to be feeling as good as I am at this point in the season.”

All eyes will be on Brady and his potentially injured knee Sunday when the Patriots look to clinch a first-round bye with a win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

