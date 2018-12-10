Tom Brady Has ‘Zero Concern’ After Injury Scare Prompted By Knee Brace Issue

A potential doomsday scenario for the New England Patriots went largely unnoticed during Sunday’s telecast.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has bounced on and off the injury report with a knee injury the last couple of weeks, so the collective heart of Patriots fans might have skipped a beat when Brady needed medical attention during New England’s crushing loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Puzzlingly, the CBS broadcast didn’t show any video of Brady going down, eventually using the sideline reporter to relay information that Brady was going to be fine. When WBZ sports producer Joe Giza on Sunday night tweeted video of Brady going to the turf, however, it sparked some concern.

But Brady did finish the game and didn’t look much worse for the wear. Then, on Monday morning, he told WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan” that he was just having an issue with his knee brace and wasn’t too worried.

“I think my knee brace just grabbed, and it dug in the wrong spot,” he said. “There’s no concern.”

Brady did open a little more, though, acknowledging his injury but also insisting he’s fine.

“I have it braced up. I’ve been dealing with a (lower body) injury, and I had it taped and braced, and it must have twisted the wrong way. But like I said, I have zero concern. Zero.”

