Tom Brady Hilariously Jokes About Retiring After Reaching 1,000 Rush Yards

That’s it, New England Patriots fans: Tom Brady is all done.

Fresh off beating the Minnesota Vikings and (finally) reaching 1,000 career rushing yards, Brady woke up Monday morning and decided to retire. The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to make the announcement, bidding farewell to fans as he rode “into the sunset” in his Aston Martin.

See for yourself:

OK, that was pretty funny. Hell, even Bill Belichick might have gotten a laugh out of that.

Brady, of course, isn’t going anywhere. Although, if he isn’t careful next week against the Miami Dolphins, he could kneel his way back under 1,000 rushing yards.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images