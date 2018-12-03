Tom Brady Reveals Which Patriots Would Trash Talk Bill Belichick Best

Bill Belichick typically keeps his emotions in check, but the Patriots coach still mixes it up with players from time to time, as evidenced by Sunday’s argument with Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during New England’s 24-10 win over Minnesota at Gillette Stadium.

Sometimes, Belichick even gets into it with his own players. And according to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, there have been several players over the years who haven’t been afraid to fire back with some trash talk of their own.

“(Mike Vrabel) was pretty good, (Matt) Light was pretty good, Junior Seau was pretty good,” Brady said Monday on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan,” per WEEI.com. “The guys that kind of not give a you-know-what were the best ones with him. Julian (Edelman) is pretty good now. Julian is quick to go back at him now. It’s pretty funny.”

Brady got a kick out of Sunday’s exchange between Belichick and Thielen, which happened in the fourth quarter with under nine minutes remaining. Thielen believed Patriots safety Patrick Chung faked an injury after the Vikings picked up a first down on a fourth-and-1 play to give New England more time to consider challenging the call.

The Vikings receiver voiced his displeasure, and cameras caught Belichick telling Thielen to “shut the f— up.”

The call ultimately stood. The Patriots ultimately won. Thus, the argument ultimately was nothing more than a footnote in a huge statement victory by New England.

It’s funny to see Belichick get all riled up, though. And it’s even funnier to think of Belichick’s own players giving him crap, as the Patriots coach long has been known for his no-nonsense approach.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images