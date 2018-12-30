Tom Brady Uses Instagram To Deliver Another Message To Patriots Haters

Year in and year out, NFL fans hope and pray for the demise of the New England Patriots.

(They actually might have gotten their wish this season, but that’s a different discussion.)

But Tom Brady wants to remind everyone that his team, despite all the perceived turmoil, still is atop the NFL mountain. The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram ahead of Sunday’s game with the New York Jets to deliver an important message to all the Patriots haters.

Check out this post:

Simple, yet effective.

The Patriots can clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a win Sunday over the Jets at Gillette Stadium. New England still could capture the top seed, but it would need both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos to lose.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images