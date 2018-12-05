Tom Brady Wishes Daughter Happy Birthday With Adorable Instagram Post

By now, New England is used to seeing a weekly Instagram post from Tom Brady. It usually entails a motivational message and a positive outlook for the next Patriots game, ended with his signature, “Let’s go.”

But Pats fans were graced with a different post from the quarterback Wednesday morning. Before heading off to practice, Brady wished his youngest child and only daughter, Vivian, a happy sixth birthday with an adorable photo of the two captioned: “Happy Birthday Vivi! You have blessed us with the best 6 years of our life! You are a gift to all of us and we love you so much! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

P.s. if anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out…🦄”

You can see the heartwarming post here.

Brady and Co. will look to kick off Vivian’s sixth year on a high note with a win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images