Tony Romo Was In Awe Of Bill Belichick’s Genius During Patriots-Steelers Broadcast

Tony Romo is a big fan of Bill Belichick’s work.

The New England Patriots head coach is one of the greatest to ever do it, and Belichick left Romo searching for words Sunday at Heinz Field.

Late in the second quarter, the Patriots were facing a fourth-and-1 at their own 41-yard line with 51 seconds remaining. With the clock still running, Belichick elected to send out the offense in an apparent attempt to draw the Pittsburgh Steelers offsides. As the clock continued to run, Tom Brady and Co. sprinted off the field as the punt team came on. The Steelers were so baffled by the move they continued to let time run down instead of using a timeout.

Romo was in awe of the “genius” of Belichick during the sequence.

The Steelers let so much time run off the clock they had no choice but to take a knee and head to the locker room with a 14-7 lead.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images