Torey Krug, Tuukka Rask Discuss Long Week Ending With Bruins’ Victory

Torey Krug and Tuukka Rask both played crucial roles for the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

Krug potted the overtime game-winning goal while Rask was stellar between the pipes, turning away 27 of 28 shots against the Ottawa Senators in the 2-1 victory.

After the game, both Krug and Rask noted it was a long week for both teams, but felt the B's played a tough game and were ready for the week ahead.