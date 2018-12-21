Tracy McGrady Explains Why It’s Time For Celtics Fans To Worry

This season, the Boston Celtics have been, in a word, underwhelming.

After making it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals last season sans Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, they entered the current campaign with full health and sky-high expectations.

But they’ve stumbled mightily, posting an 18-12 record so far. They had an eight-game winning streak snapped last Saturday, but all eight of the wins came against teams that were out of a playoff position at the time.

And after a loss to the dreadful Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, should fans start getting concerned? According to Tracy McGrady, yes.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” the former NBA star explained why it may be time to worry about the Celtics.

There’s some sound logic in McGrady’s argument. The Celtics have been uncharacteristically poor in areas they usually excel in, and their “mojo,” as McGrady put it, does seem off.

Maybe it’s a product of guys still feeling each other out, but we’re nearing the midway point of the season, meaning the Celtics’ time to get on the same page is beginning to run thin.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images