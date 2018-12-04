Troy Aikman Claps Back At Gerry Callahan Over Mike McCarthy’s Sudden Firing

After 13 years at the helm of the Green Bay Packers, head coach Mike McCarthy was let go following the Packers’ 20-to-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The dismissal isn’t completely a shock as there have been rumblings throughout the season about the warmth of McCarthy’s seat, but it does come as a surprise the decision was made before the season ended.

WEEI’s Gerry Callahan and Hall of Fame quarterback/FOX analyst Troy Aikman have two very different opinions on if the timing was right to sever ties with McCarthy and aired them out on Twitter.

Two losing seasons in 12 years (one of those last year without Rodgers for 9 games); took the Packers to the playoffs in 9 of the last 11 seasons; 4 NFC Championship Games, 1 Super Bowl title. Yes Gerry, he deserved better than to be fired mid-season. Is that cliche enough for ya https://t.co/e9ep6ysZxq — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 3, 2018

Sheesh.

Aikman spared no expense in defense of the unemployed head coach and made some very good points. Times have been tough in Green Bay lately, but who knows, maybe the many years of success should’ve bought McCarthy a few more weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images