Tuukka Rask Makes Pair Of Big Saves With Game Tied At Two Vs. Coyotes

The Boston Bruins mounted an impressive comeback against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, and Tuukka Rask deserves a stick tap for his contributions.

Trailing 2-0, the B’s scored three unanswered goals in less than three minutes in the second period en route to their 4-3 win at TD Garden.

With the game tied at two after David Pastrnak’s equalizer, Rask made a blocker save, then turned away a shot off the rebound to keep the game level.

To see the saves, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images