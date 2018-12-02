Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Timberwolves’ Lime Green Uniforms

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ statement jerseys certainly are making a, well, statement.

Minnesota donned the lime green uniforms Saturday night during its game against the Boston Celtics, much to the dismay of many NBA fans. It didn’t take long for the Twitter world to react to the T-Wolves choice of uniform, and let’s just say there were more negative reviews than positive.

What are the Timberwolves wearing? — Tanner Rebelo (@TannerRebelo) December 2, 2018

@Timberwolves please throw away those uniforms- I can’t even enjoy the game — Jojo's daughter (@jojo_daughter) December 2, 2018

Me this morning: “I really hope the Wolves are wearing their Prince jerseys tonight!” Me now: “MY EYES, AHHHHHHHHH! CAN’T SEE" — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 2, 2018

These TWolves lime green jerseys have to be among the worst currently in the NBA, haha I like weird looks but these are just hideous #NBA #Celtics #Timberwolves — Richard Slate (@RichSlate) December 2, 2018

What are those uniforms the Minnesota Timberwolves are wearing ?🤮 — David Stagman (@StagmanCC) December 2, 2018

I’d like to petition the @NBA to ban these horrendous radioactive neon green @Timberwolves jerseys. Holy shit they are hurting my eyes. — Bistro 37 Chef (@bistro37chef) December 2, 2018

I can’t watch @Timberwolves in these uniforms. I’m going to have a seizure. — Daniel Eade (@DanielEade) December 2, 2018

These Timberwolves jerseys are HIDEOUS my god — britt (@brittneyseegers) December 2, 2018

Yikes.

Minnesota entered Saturday’s tilt riding a four-game winning streak. Maybe its hoping the bold choice of color will continue to bring the Timberwolves luck and extend their streak to five.

