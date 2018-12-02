Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Timberwolves’ Lime Green Uniforms

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ statement jerseys certainly are making a, well, statement.
Minnesota donned the lime green uniforms Saturday night during its game against the Boston Celtics, much to the dismay of many NBA fans. It didn’t take long for the Twitter world to react to the T-Wolves choice of uniform, and let’s just say there were more negative reviews than positive.
Yikes.
Minnesota entered Saturday’s tilt riding a four-game winning streak. Maybe its hoping the bold choice of color will continue to bring the Timberwolves luck and extend their streak to five.
Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images
