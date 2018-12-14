Ultimate Question Of The Week: What Is Your Favorite Emoji?

If you’re sending a text nowadays, chances are you’re sprinkling in an emoji or two.

Emojis effectively have become their own language in recent years, and the list of options seems to grow by the day.

In the latest Ultimate Question of the Week, NESN’s Marc James asked Boston Bruins fans at West End Johnnies in Boston what their favorite emoji is. To hear their answers, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by BudLight.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports