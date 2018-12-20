Ultimate Question Of The Week: What Is Your Favorite Holiday Song?

Well it’s the holiday season and people are doing all they can to finish up those last-minute preparations, whether its wrapping presents, baking cookies, or heading out to buy that final gift.

But there is perhaps no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by jamming out to your favorite holiday tunes. And From “Frosty The Snowman” to “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” there are no shortage of go-to options.

In the latest Ultimate Question of the Week, NESN’s Guerin Austin asked Boston Bruins fans at Devlin’s Tavern in Bellingham what their favorite holiday song is. To hear their answers, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by BudLight.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images