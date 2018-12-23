Urban Meyer To Become OSU’s Assistant Athletic Director After Rose Bowl

Urban Meyer is staying at Ohio State beyond the Rose Bowl.
The OSU football head coach was set to retire after his team’s Jan. 1 appearance in the bowl game, but now it looks as if he isn’t going anywhere … kind of. Meyer reportedly will be staying with the school as the team’s assistant athletic director, Cleveland.com’s Doug Lesmerises reported Saturday.
Current athletic director Gene Smith told Lesmerises he was unsure what the exact duties Meyer would hold with his new title.
“I’m not that worried about it, but it’s something we have to pay attention to,” Smith said via Lesmerises. “I’m not that worried because of our relationship. I’m very direct with him. If I see him step over, I’ll say, ‘Hey, buddy, let’s talk about that.’ We have that relationship where I can say, ‘Brother, you’ve got to be careful here. What are you doing?’”
It’s been a tumultuous year for Meyer, who began the season serving a three-game suspension for how he handled his former assistant coach Zach Smith’s domestic violence allegations. He has, however, had a successful tenure as head coach of the Buckeyes, amassing an 82-9 record and winning the 2014 national championship.
