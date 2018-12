The Boston Bruins honored a hero on Sunday.

The Bruins held a 50/50 raffle to raise money in honor of Worcester firefighter Christopher J. Roy, who died last week on the job.

Find out more about the efforts in the video above in this week’s VA Health Care Hero of the Week segment. Learn more about VA Healthcare and serve those who served at www.nesn.com/veteran.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/BostonFire