VA Health Care Hero Of The Week: Gordon Hayward Erupts For 30 Points

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward returned to his all-star form on Saturday. Hayward exploded for 30 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in Boston’s 118-109 win at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That performance earned Hayward VA Health Care Hero of the Week honors for the week. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava details Hayward’s performance in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports