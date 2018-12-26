VA Health Care Hero Of The Week: Patrice Bergeron Scores Twice In Return

Patrice Bergeron, you were missed. The Boston Bruins center finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing 16 games due to injury. Bergy wasted no time getting on the score sheet. He scored twice, including the 300th goal of his career, and tacked on two assists for good measure.

That performance earned Bergeron VA Health Care Hero of the Week honors for the week. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt details his performance in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images