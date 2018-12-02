Vikings Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

There will be no shortage of talent at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening, as the New England Patriots will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Foxboro, Mass.

The Patriots currently sit atop the AFC East with an 8-3 record and seem destined for yet another postseason run. They own the second seed in the conference entering Week 13, and will be looking to hold onto it the rest of the way to secure a first-round playoff bye.

Minnesota has a 6-4-1 record and is looking to catch the 8-3 Chicago Bears in the NFC North. They made it to the NFC Championship Game last season, but have fallen victim to a tough schedule in 2018. Still, they almost never get handily beaten, meaning this has all the making for an incredibly exciting game.

Here’s how and when to watch Vikings vs. Patriots:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports