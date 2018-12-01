Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Vote For Bruins’ Top Play From November To Win Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind Giveaway

by on Sat, Dec 1, 2018 at 5:07PM

Berkshire Bank and NESN.com want your help in choosing the most exciting plays of the 2018-19 Boston Bruins season.

At the end of the season, one lucky military winner will have Berkshire Bank add some excitement to their life by paying their mortgage for a year! In addition, Berkshire Bank will give away an Amazon Echo (second generation) each month through the Military and Veterans Exciting Rewind Giveaway.

All veterans and active military members have to do is vote for their favorite Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind to be entered. NESN.com staff will pick the three best Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind plays of the previous month, and voting will begin on the 1st of every month at 10 a.m. ET.

Click here to vote for the top play from November>>

David Backes Scores First Goal Of Season

Danton Heinen Finished Off Give-And-Go From Anders Bjork

David Pastrnak Scores First Of Two Goals Vs. Maple Leafs

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

