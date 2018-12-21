Was Greg Olsen Almost A Patriot? Tight End Recalls Near Trade To New England

The Patriots have been pretty well set at tight end dating back to 2010 when New England drafted Rob Gronkowski.

But prior to the arrival of Gronk, the Patriots apparently were looking to address the position outside of the draft.

During a recent appearance on Earl Bennett’s “Prostyle Podcast,” Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen turned back to the clock to eight years ago when he nearly took his talents to New England.

“(Former Chicago Bears General Manager) Jerry Angelo called me into his office to tell me that they had a potential trade on the table with the Patriots,” Olsen said, as transcribed by 247Sports. “They ended up drafting (Rob) Gronkowski, called, said the trade was not gonna go through, and then they said that was gonna put the trade rumors to bed.”

Olsen ended up staying with the Bears for the 2010 campaign before being traded to the Panthers the following season. The veteran tight end has had quite the career in Carolina, catching 472 passes for 5,866 yards with 37 touchdowns over nine seasons.

But despite these strong numbers, we have a feeling the Patriots are content with how things worked out.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports