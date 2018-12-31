Watch Bill Belichick’s Postgame Speech After Patriots’ Win Over Jets

Another week, another New England Patriots locker room video.

The Patriots on Sunday pulled off an easy victory over the New York Jets, capping off the regular season with a 38-3 dismantling of their AFC East rivals. The victory also clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed and yet another first-round bye for Tom Brady and Co.

Head coach Bill Belichick addressed his players after the game, saying they “won next week” because they “won this week.”

Watch the locker room celebration in the video below:

Ted Karras and Joe Thuney apparently loved that 9 a.m. practice news.

The Patriots will host either the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens or the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 13 in an AFC Divisional Round game. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images