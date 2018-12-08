Watch College Player Dribble Football Like Basketball In Baffling Clip

For many people, dribbling a basketball between their likes is quite difficult.
But dribbling a football between their legs? That must be impossible, right?
Wrong.
Somehow, some way, North Dakota State University quarterback Easton Stick has developed the ability to dribble a football like a basketball. ESPN cameras caught him doing so prior to Saturday’s FCS quarterfinals matchup between NDSU and Colgate.
Check this out:
Weird.
Stick’s football handles apparently are quite rare. Longtime NFL scout Jim Nagy, for one, was blown away.
“Been around football my entire life,” Nagy tweeted, “And can’t say I’ve ever seen this.”
The explanation, of course, is simple: Stick is a Demogorgon.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP