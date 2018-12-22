Watch Danica Patrick Hit Another Gear In ’12 Days Of Christmas’ Workout

This just in: Danica Patrick is in better shape than most human beings.

The retired NASCAR driver regularly takes to Instagram to share her otherworldly workouts with her legions of fans. And that trend continued Friday when Patrick posted a video of her “12 Days of Christmas” workout.

Watch Patrick get in the holiday spirit (or something) in the video below:

Let’s see you do that, Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick, of course, retired from professional racing last spring after one-off appearances in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. But while her days inside a race car may be over, her life inside the gym shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images