Watch Danica Patrick Hit Another Gear In ’12 Days Of Christmas’ Workout

by on Sat, Dec 22, 2018 at 9:48AM

This just in: Danica Patrick is in better shape than most human beings.

The retired NASCAR driver regularly takes to Instagram to share her otherworldly workouts with her legions of fans. And that trend continued Friday when Patrick posted a video of her “12 Days of Christmas” workout.

Watch Patrick get in the holiday spirit (or something) in the video below:

That was so fun to end the 12 days of Christmas workout with 95lb thrusters!!!! 🤥🤣 @brooke_selman is so tough! Obviously we are quite compatible, looked more like a simultaneous workout than a race. 🙌🏼💪🏼. @crossfit @roguefitness @prettyintensebydanica (this workout is not in my workout program 🤪!….which starts January 7th so go get the book!)

Let’s see you do that, Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick, of course, retired from professional racing last spring after one-off appearances in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. But while her days inside a race car may be over, her life inside the gym shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

