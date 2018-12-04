New England Patriots

Watch Devin McCourty Hype Up Patriots Defenders Before Vikings Game

by on Tue, Dec 4, 2018 at 12:15PM

If you’re a new England Patriots fan, there’s really nothing better than mic’d-up videos from a victory.

So, let’s not beat around the bush here. NFL Films on Monday shared a video of Devin McCourty hyping up his teammates before Sunday’s convincing win over the Minnesota Vikings, and the results are pretty great.

Take a look for yourself:

Good stuff.

Of course, the goldmine for Patriots fans would be a mic’d-up clip from Bill Belichick’s heated run-in with Adam Thielen. Because hey, who doesn’t love hearing The Hoodie fire off a few F-bombs?

