Watch Devin McCourty Hype Up Patriots Defenders Before Vikings Game

If you’re a new England Patriots fan, there’s really nothing better than mic’d-up videos from a victory.

So, let’s not beat around the bush here. NFL Films on Monday shared a video of Devin McCourty hyping up his teammates before Sunday’s convincing win over the Minnesota Vikings, and the results are pretty great.

Take a look for yourself:

Hard work really does pay off!@McCourtyTwins and the @Patriots proved it Sunday, so prove it today!#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/1tSJH7EeFB — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 3, 2018

Good stuff.

Of course, the goldmine for Patriots fans would be a mic’d-up clip from Bill Belichick’s heated run-in with Adam Thielen. Because hey, who doesn’t love hearing The Hoodie fire off a few F-bombs?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images