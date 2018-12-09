Watch Dolphins Beat Patriots With Wild Last-Second, Multi-Lateral TD

Weird crap always happens to the New England Patriots in Miami, and, well, that was the case this Sunday.

Leading the Dolphins 33-28 with seven seconds left and the ball on Miami’s 31-yard line, all the Patriots needed to do was get a stop to end the game.

Ryan Tannehill dropped back and hit Kenny Stills with a pass up the middle right before the 50-yard line, and Stills quickly lateraled the ball to DeVante Parker. Moments later, Parker pitched the ball to Kenyan Drake, who proceeded to weave through the Patriots’ defense all the way to the end zone, giving the Dolphins the win.

You really have to see it to believe it.

KENYAN DRAKE. FOR THE WIN. pic.twitter.com/mWcSQQ9GPP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2018

Absolute stunner.

Want to cash in on the rest of the NFL season? Try online sports betting at Skybook.ag,

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images