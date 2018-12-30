Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Throw Down Insane Putback Dunk Vs. Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum didn’t wait too long to make make his presence felt Saturday night.

Early in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics forward threw down an absolutely monster putback slam.

Tatum crashed the boards on an Al Horford 3-point attempt, sneaking past the defense, leaping and reaching back to complete the one-handed, full-extension jam to tie the game at eight.

Tatum with the MONSTER putback! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pfFeOrN7DT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 30, 2018

Tatum had seven points and four rebounds in the first quarter, and this slam is sure to featured on highlights for some time and is among Tatum’s most impressive dunks.

How old is this kid again?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images