Watch Kyrie Irving, Children’s Hospital Patient Have Intense College Basketball Debate

Kyrie Irving unintentionally might have met his match.

The Boston Celtics point guard and a patient at Boston Children’s Hospital patient engaged in a spirited debate about the state of college basketball. NBC Sports Boston shared video of the hilarious scene, in which the fan makes his case for why Duke University, where Irving played in 2010-11, might not be the best NCAA men’s basketball team.

Earlier at @BostonChildrens @KyrieIrving got into a (semi-heated) argument about @DukeMBB/ College basketball 😂🏀 pic.twitter.com/DZZZTVZGcQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2018

Who could have imagined the Celtics’ effort to spread holiday cheer to sick children would result in Irving receiving an education from an unexpected source?

