Watch Leonard Fournette Challenge Titans Fan: ‘I Will Beat Your Ass!’

Leonard Fournette might have a temper problem.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back was suspended for Week 13 after fighting Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in a Week 12 matchup at New Era Field. And in his return, a 30-9 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football,” Fournette got into a heated confrontation with a fan at Nissan Stadium.

“Listen, you’re too old for that. I will beat your ass!” Fournette told who we assume was a Titans fan. ” … Facts, you’re too old for that. You’re too old for that.

“Chill out. I’m not worried about you. You want to come down here?? I’ll whoop your ass.”

You can watch the incident in the TMZ Sports video below:

Yikes.

It’s easy to understand why Fournette is frustrated. The Jaguars are a disappointing 4-9, and likely will miss the playoffs a year after appearing in the AFC Championship Game.

Still, throwing punches and challenging fans isn’t the best way to handle adversity.

