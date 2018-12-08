Watch Mohamed Salah Score One Of Coolest Soccer Goals You’ll Ever See

There’s cool, and then there’s what Mohamed did Saturday against Bournemouth.

The Egyptian forward registered a hat-trick in Liverpool’s convincing 4-0 victory at Bournemouth, continuing an already-stellar Premier League season for the 26-year-old. It was his final goal in particular, though, that has everyone talking.

With the Reds leading 3-0 in the 76th minute, Salah worked this indescribable magic:

Pace. Balance. Skill. Mohamed Salah completed his hat trick with the coolest of finishes… pic.twitter.com/9cttYe9ulK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2018

What a goal.

The win put Liverpool atop the Premier League standings, one point ahead of Manchester City. The Reds’ stay atop the standings could be brief, however, as Man. City will be in action Saturday afternoon against Chelsea.

As for Salah, the superstar forward actually declined Man of the Match honor after his stellar performance.

