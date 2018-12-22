Watch Mookie Betts Fire Up Titans Fans Before Week 16 Game Vs. Redskins

Mookie Betts plays baseball in Boston, but his fandom loyalties still reside in his hometown.

After celebrating the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series title in the northeast, Betts has taken his victory tour back to his roots in Nashville. Betts, along with fellow Tennesseean David Price, received a hero’s welcome at a Predators game Dec. 13 and the love fest continued Saturday prior to the Titans’ Week 16 tilt against the Washington Redskins.

Betts, who took on the duties as the “12th Titan” on Saturday, delivered a pregame message to the home fans before taking the field at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans likely will need to win their final two regular-season contests in order to secure a playoff berth, so they’re surely hoping the 2018 American League MVP brought a little luck back with him to Music City.

