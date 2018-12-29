Watch Most Brutal Example Of Targeting You’ll Ever See In A Football Game

Whenever “targeting” is called in a football game, debate over whether the penalty was justified often ensues.
Well, that was not the case Friday night in the Camping World Bowl between No. 16 West Virginia and No. 20 Syracuse.
During the second quarter of Syracuse’s eventual 34-18 victory in Orlando, Fla., West Virginia defensive back Kenny Robinson was flagged for an obscenely dirty hit on Syracuse wideout Taj Harris. The play was one of the most egregious examples of targeting you’ll ever see in college football — or any football game, for that matter.
What was Robinson thinking?
Harris late returned to the game, while Robinson was ejected and forced to watch the remainder of his team’s season finale from the showers.
