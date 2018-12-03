Watch Patriots Go Nuts In Locker Room When Bill Belichick Gives Them Monday Off

The New England Patriots got an extra day to recuperate after Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Once we hit the later months of the season, Pats head coach Bill Belichick occasionally gives his team a “Victory Monday,” which means they have the Monday after a game off.

After every win, the Patriots have cameras rolling inside the locker room that shows the postgame celebration. This week, plenty of it was focused on players congratulating fullback James Develin for his two-touchdown performance.

But after Belichick addressed the team, you could hear murmurs about a “Victory Monday” from players. Belichick finally gives the thumbs up, and the players went absolutely nuts.

That VICTORY MONDAY feeling. Celebrating Sunday's win & an extra day off inside the locker room.

Full video: https://t.co/RqosVMCH9o pic.twitter.com/yfpoc59rkl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images