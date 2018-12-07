Watch Tom Brady Fire Up Patriots’ Offense Before Vikings Game

The New England Patriots likely didn’t need any motivation last Sunday, but Tom Brady got his guys fired up just in case.

NFL Films on Thursday released a video of running back James White mic’d up during the Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. But the first soundbite of the video comes from Brady, who had a few words for the offense before the gamed kicked off.

You can check out Brady’s message, as well as highlights from White in the video below:

Whether it was Brady’s pump-up speech or the magnitude of the game itself, the Patriots certainly came to play. The veteran signal-caller completed 24 of 32 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown, while New England as a team ran for 160 yards — the most the Vikings have allowed in a game this season. The Patriots’ defense answered the bell as well, limiting a potent Minnesota offense to just 10 points.

New England will try to keep it going Sunday afternoon when it pays a visit to the Miami Dolphins for a Week 14 tilt.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports