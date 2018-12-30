Watch Tom Brady Hit James White For 17-Yard Touchdown Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — A week after the New England Patriots’ aerial attack struggled in a win over the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady and Co. got it going early against the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

On their second drive of the game, the Patriots got the ball at their own 41-yard line and preceded to go on a nine-play drive that concluded with Brady hitting James White for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Patriots the early lead.

Brady went 6-for-6 for 56 yards and a score on the drive. He completed two passes to Phillip Dorsett, one to Chris Hogan, one to James Develin, one to Rob Gronkowski and the scoring strike to White during the drive.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images