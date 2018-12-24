Watch Tom Brady, P.K. Subban Swap Jerseys After Patriots-Bills Game

If you’re a diehard fan of both the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots, you might want to look away.

Nashville Predators defenseman — and former Montreal Canadian — P.K. Subban found his way into the New England Patriots’ locker room after their AFC East-clinching win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The longtime Boston Bruins villain quickly sought out Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and the two conducted a jersey swap — which, for some reason, suddenly is all the rage.

Take a look:

Hey, greatness respects greatness.

Subban has battled injuries much of the 2018-19 season, and wasn’t on the ice Saturday when the Predators lost to the Bruins at TD Garden. As for the Patriots, they’ll look to lock up the AFC’s No. 2 seed next Sunday when they host the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images