Watch Tom Brady Pass Peyton Manning For Most Career TD Passes In NFL History

Tom Brady is all alone at the top.

The New England Patriots quarterback added another record to his illustrious resume Sunday in Miami when he passed Peyton Manning for most career touchdown passes (including the playoffs) in NFL history. Brady’s 580th scoring strike came when he hit Julian Edelman for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

Legend. 🐐 TB12 just threw his 580th career TD. More TD passes than ANYONE in NFL history (including playoffs). 📺: CBS #GoPats pic.twitter.com/EpYjzQ1bZd — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2018

Tom Brady passes Peyton Manning for the most career TD passes (including postseason) in NFL history! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/KCtErN0iSC — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2018

Just another day in the life of the GOAT.

Brady and the Patriots have struggled in South Beach over the course of the quarterback’s career, but at least he’ll have this record as a happy Miami moment.

With a win against the Dolphins, New England can clinch its 10th straight AFC East title.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images