What Went Wrong In Patriots’ Shocking Last-Second 34-33 Loss To Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The New England Patriots thought they had their troubles in Miami solved, then Kenyan Drake and the Dolphins shocked the world with a last-second 69-yard touchdown.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass to Kenny Stills, who lateraled the ball to DeVante Parker. Parker lateraled the ball to Kenyan Drake, who then ran 52 yards nearly untouched down the field, past tight Rob Gronkowski, in at safety, and over the pylon for the score. Most Dolphins fans had left the stands after the Patriots seemingly clinched the game with a field goal moments prior.

The Dolphins have won five of their last six contests at home over the Patriots.

Here’s what else went wrong for the Patriots, now 9-4, in their 34-33 loss.

LEFT POINTS ON THE BOARD

Key plays on offense and special teams stand out most. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point and field goal. Quarterback Tom Brady also ate a sack with 14 seconds left in the half, which drained the clock.

The Patriots essentially left seven points on the board with those three plays. That didn’t help.

RUN DEFENSE WAS A SIEVE

Old friend Brandon Bolden gashed the Patriots for 60 yards on two carries. No offense to Bolden, but that pretty much says it all. The Patriots let up 189 yards on 21 carries for 9 yards per carry.

It’s easy to question in hindsight, but with the Miami heat, defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and Malcom Brown probably could have used a breather from an active Danny Shelton. For the second straight week, Shelton was a healthy scratch.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts also seemed to struggle to get off blocks at the second level at times.

RUSHING ATTACK WAS JUST AS BAD

The Patriots, meanwhile, ran the ball 30 times for just 77 yards for 2.6 yards per carry.

The Patriots’ ground game has been Jekyll and Hyde this season. They’d like to find some consistency before the postseason begins.

