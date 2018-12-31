Why Colin Cowherd Believes Chiefs, AFC Should Fear Patriots In Playoffs

Glory still might beckon for the New England Patriots.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes the Kansas City Chiefs and other AFC playoff teams should fear the Patriots because New England was a mere missed tackle away from narrowly missed out on the No. 1 seed. The Patriots will begin their playoff push at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 13 at Gillette Stadium against a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the division round, and Cowherd explained Monday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” why he believes their renewed momentum suggests the rest of the AFC might not be capable of denying them another Super Bowl appearance.

“I’m watching that Patriots' game yesterday and I’m like "two words for the AFC, uh-oh!""@ColinCowherd explains why the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC should be afraid of the Patriots pic.twitter.com/YKU9POz6ng — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 31, 2018

“I’m watching that Patriots game yesterday and I’m like ‘two words for the AFC: uh oh,” Cowherd said. “New England’s healthy, rolling, running it, best coach, running it, bye, at home, situational pass rush and one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Two words AFC: ‘uh oh.'”

After their resounding 38-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 17, the Patriots finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They might have been in position to secure the top seed if had they not lost to the Miami Dolphins on a 69-yard, multi-lateral play as time expired to win their Week 14 game 34-33.

The so-called “Miami Miracle” now is in the past, as the Patriots attempt to end a relatively underwhilming season with the ultimate high. Cowherd seems to be a believer in New England’s chances and he certainly isn’t the only one.

