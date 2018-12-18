Why Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots’ Struggles Aren’t Tom Brady’s Fault

Monday was a big day for those who enjoy bathing in Tom Brady’s failures.

The New England Patriots once again no-showed on the road Sunday, falling 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

While Brady has looked pedestrian over the past few weeks, Colin Cowherd doesn’t believe New England’s recent struggles all are a result of poor quarterback play. In fact, the FOX Sports 1 host blames the Patriots’ lack of talent and “average” roster for the team’s December swoon.

On Monday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” he outlined how at age 41, Brady no longer can be expected to push a team with average talent to a 13-3 record.

Cowherd called out an over-the-hill Julian Edelman, a broken down Rob Gronkowski and an untested Josh Gordon, who are Brady’s three biggest weapons, and noted Bill Belichick has failed to put together a talented roster despite all the pay cuts Brady has taken over the years.

"This isn't all Tom Brady's fault. Julian Edelman, past his prime. Gronk's a non-factor in most games… Tom is simply not good enough to squeeze 12-13 wins out of an average roster." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/wkELlYeSvH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 17, 2018

This, by far, is the most measured Patriots take that occurred Monday.

While Brady has been a far cry from the NFL MVP of a year ago, he can’t be blamed for New England’s horrific pass rush or the dropoff in Gronkowski’s game. The Patriots still can’t be counted out as Super Bowl contenders, but it likely will take a herculean effort from Brady to vault this team to another AFC crown.

Does the 41-year-old have one more legendary run in him? We’ll soon find out.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images