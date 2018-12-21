Why Colin Cowherd Believes Tom Brady Should Be Upset With Patriots’ Roster

Tom Brady arguably has done more with less than any quarterback in NFL history.

The New England Patriots signal-caller has been paired with one elite receiver over the course of his NFL career, and he only had Randy Moss for two-plus seasons, as he missed the 2008 season after tearing his ACL in the season-opener.

In the wake of Josh Gordon’s suspension, the Patriots now find themselves once again lacking the necessary skill players around the 41-year-old Brady, and Colin Cowherd believes Bill Belichick has done his legendary quarterback a disservice throughout his career by failing to surround him with the proper offensive weapons, especially in the latter stages of his career.

The FOX Sports radio host delivered a soliloquy on Friday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” in which he claimed Brady should be upset with how the Patriots have constructed the roster over the last handful of years.

"This New England team is old, beat-up with second-tier weapons for the greatest quarterback that's ever played. LeBron left Cleveland twice because of this sort of situation… Brady, if this was the NBA, should leave." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gWE4mG2c7l — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 21, 2018

The Patriots find themselves in the middle of an uncharacteristic December swoon having lost consecutive games in December for the first time since 2002. Without Gordon, the Patriots’ offense will focus on a 32-year-old Julian Edelman who tore his ACL a season ago, a beat-up Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, James White and Phillip Dorsett. Not exactly a group that will strike fear into the hearts of the other AFC contenders who are drooling at the thought of knocking off the Brady-Belichick tandem to finally signal the end of the Patriots’ dynasty.

If New England somehow finds a way back to the Super Bowl for the third straight season, it will be because of Brady’s greatness and not much else.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports