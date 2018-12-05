Why Colin Cowherd Could See Josh McDaniels As Packers’ Next Coach

One of the most storied NFL franchises soon will begin its hunt for a new head coach.

The Packers parted ways with Mike McCarthy shortly after Green Bay’s Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. McCarthy was in his 13th season as Packers head coach and led the club to a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

It didn’t take very long for the football world to speculate who could fill the void McCarthy left behind in Green Bay, with Josh McDaniels being one of the most talked about names. While the New England Patriots offensive coordinator brushed the chatter under the rug in a recent media availability, one sports pundit believes the marriage could work.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Colin Cowherd laid out a handful of reasons why the Packers head coaching job might appeal to McDaniels.

"Josh McDaniels isn't going to fail for the 2nd time as head coach. He's going to make sure wherever he goes, they've got the quarterback set… Sounds like Green Bay to me." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/YvTqxeXj7M — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 4, 2018

There’s no denying McDaniels is one of the sharpest minds in all of football, so it’s not difficult to imagine the type of success he could have running an offense led by Aaron Rodgers. And given the current landscape of the NFL, there’s no telling when another job as coveted as Packers head coach will become available.

But above all else, it seems unlikely McDaniels’ decision to spurn the Indianapolis Colts back in February will prevent teams from kicking the tires on the longtime Patriots OC.

