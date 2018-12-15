Why Colin Cowherd Doesn’t View Patriots-Steelers As A Rivalry

Some might consider Sunday afternoon the next chapter to the New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry.

Colin Cowherd isn’t one of those people.

While there’s no doubt the Patriots and Steelers have been two of the AFC’s best teams over the past decade-plus, Colin Cowherd believes a simple look at the head-to-head record tells you everything you need to know about the dynamic between the two teams.

"This isn't a rivalry. Tom Brady is 11-2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're extras in Tom Brady's movie called, 'My Trip to Another Super Bowl.'" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/B4cud3NflO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 14, 2018

Not only has Brady lost just two games against the Steelers in his career, the Patriots went on to reach the Super Bowl after each of those defeats in Pittsburgh. It’s tough to give the Steelers any benefit of the doubt either, as they’ve been the more talented team in a fair share of their matchups against the Patriots dating back to 2001.

New England will look to make it six straight wins over Pittsburgh when the two meet in Week 15 at Heinz Field.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports